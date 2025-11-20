SEREMBAN, Nov 20 — A man was shot dead in a brazen attack while dining at a restaurant in Nusari Biz Sendayan here late last night.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the victim was eating when two vehicles pulled up, the New Straits Times reported.

The man then attempted to flee across the road before several gunshots were heard, and he was seen collapsing.

Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahman confirmed that authorities received a MERS 999 call reporting a murder at the location at 11.23pm.

“The case is still under investigation. We will provide further updates,” he said.