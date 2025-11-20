KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Preparations for the Northeast Monsoon and the implementation of floating schools are among the matters set to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) session, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) will ask the Works Minister about the ministry’s readiness in ensuring that federal roads and slopes remain in good and safe condition throughout the monsoon period.

In the same session, S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) will ask the Education Minister about the latest initiatives concerning the implementation of floating schools in Hulu Perak, as well as the ministry’s direction and plans to expand the initiative in the future.

During the question-and-answer session, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (BN-Sembrong) will ask the Health Minister about the measures being taken to address shortages and price hikes of essential medicines, including those for chronic diseases.

He will also seek clarification on the ministry’s long-term strategy to reduce dependency on imports by strengthening local pharmaceutical production and ensuring affordable access to medicines for the people.

Meanwhile, Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) will ask the Home Minister to state the number of cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, as well as the number of cases prosecuted and penalised between 2022 and 2025.

He also wants to know whether the ministry intends to increase the penalties for offences related to national symbols, including the flag.

Also listed is a question from Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) to the Transport Minister on the number of MAS aircraft currently not in operation due to damage and the costs incurred, as well as whether the country has a sufficient number of local aircraft engineers to ensure repair and maintenance works are carried out.

The sitting will then continue with the committee-stage debate on the Supply Bill 2026.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament sits for 35 days until Dec 4. — Bernama