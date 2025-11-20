KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Gerakan, which is a component of Perikatan Nasional (PN) said voters in Luyang are not taking to heart the recent “Gardenia” remarks by a Kedah PAS assemblyman.

“Many are focused on seeking better representation,” said Gerakan Deputy President Oh Tong Keong.

He said basic issues that have plagued the constituency for years still persist despite DAP holding the seat since 2018.

According to him, residents in Kepayan Ridge and Taman Dixon remain anxious over flooding while entrepreneurs continue to face a weak economy and traffic congestion has become a nightmare.

“These issues are not new and fall under the State Government which partners with Federal. People want change and many have told us this directly,” he said.

He urged Luyang residents to vote for Gerakan as the Kota Kinabalu MP from DAP would still receive federal support regardless.

PN had earlier expressed concern that the remark by the PAS assemblyman that its easy to win over Sabahans with just two loaves of Gardenia bread may jeopardise its chances.

“If voters choose Perikatan Nasional, then (DAP) will realise what’s happening. The YB has been too comfortable. The very people who once supported the party are the ones struggling today,” he said.

Gerakan Sabah Chairman Datuk Alexander Lo said the incumbent Luyang assemblyman was shifting responsibilities to his political secretary because he failed to address long-standing issues.

They have recycled the same manifesto from five years ago, and their solutions are always temporary,” he said.

Commenting on the current sentiment favouring local parties instead of peninsula-based parties, Lo said:

“KFC originated in the US. But if I get food poisoning here, do I blame the US? It’s the local cook’s fault. If I marry a European who lives here, can’t she be accepted as a Sabahan?

“The real problem is our own people who are corrupt. It doesn’t matter which party it is, the outcome is the same if the representative is corrupt. And the party bringing in illegal immigrants, is that a national party?” he said, referring to a certain party whose tenure saw Sabah being flooded with illegals who later attained documents.

The press conference was held during the introduction of Gerakan’s candidate for Luyang, William Ooi Hong Yee, at the party’s office in Taman Fortuna.

William said his fight would centre on jumpstarting Luyang’s tourism and food appeal, giving small businesses the support they’ve been missing, and fixing public facilities that feel years behind.

Cleanliness keeps slipping despite constant complaints, and the area still isn’t safe or well-lit at night as residents expect,” he said.

The Election Commission lists 35,252 registered voters in Luyang as of October 2025, with Foh Sang carrying the largest concentration at 6,259 voters.

For the record, Gerakan which once controlled the Penang state government failed repeated attempts to win back the support of Penang folks. — Daily Express