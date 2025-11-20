PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — Five Madani Housing Reforms will be implemented beginning Jan 1, 2026, to build an accountable and high-integrity housing ecosystem while driving the national property industry without neglecting homebuyers’ welfare, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the reforms aimed, among others, to strengthen buyer protection, enhance housing system efficiency, close regulatory gaps and push the country towards a world-class digital housing ecosystem.

“From a manual system to a digital system, from a closed process to transparent, modern and data-driven management. This new approach is no longer reactive but proactive.

“Through this new ecosystem, every housing project can be planned, monitored and completed more systematically, thereby strengthening market confidence in the national property sector,” he said in his speech at the Madani Housing Reform Ceremony here today, attended also by National Housing Department director-general Datuk N. Jayaselan.

The five reforms comprise legislative enhancement including the introduction of a new law — the Property Development Act; an electronic Sales and Purchase Agreement (eSPA); the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS); Transforming and Empowering Data Usage in Housing (Teduh); and audits of the Housing Development Account (HDA).

On HIMS, he said it was an integrated digital platform that regulated the entire housing development lifecycle, from project registration and progress monitoring to sales and handover.

“With HIMS, monitoring will no longer be reactive and all project progress data, financial flows and even developer licence status can be monitored in real time, transparently and in an auditable manner.

“Through HIMS, all financial transactions — including consultant payments, legal fee claims under the Bar Council, vendor dealings and transactions with financing institutions — are now recorded and processed digitally, transparently and in an auditable way. This ensures all project inflows and outflows remain within regulatory control and traceable at all times,” he said.

Teduh, known as the National Housing Data Bank System, is a portal displaying information integrated with HIMS and housing systems from other government agencies.

It provides more dynamic search functions for projects and developers related to public and private housing programmes in Malaysia.

“Teduh is equipped with an online complaints and monitoring system that allows buyers to check project progress and report any developer misconduct,” he said.

On the implementation of HDA audits, Nga said the MADANI Government was committed to ensuring there would no longer be any abandoned private housing projects by 2030, and to ensure the reforms were truly effective, the authorities would strengthen audit enforcement by the National Housing Department to ensure all purchasers’ funds were channelled into legitimate accounts.

“If a developer fails, their accounts will be frozen immediately. All these measures serve one main purpose — to ensure every sen paid by buyers is used to complete their homes,” he said.

Nga added that he consistently practised the AFA (accommodate, facilitate, accelerate) concept as per the guidance of Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, to ensure every KPKT policy and initiative was implemented more quickly, efficiently and with high-impact benefits for the people. — Bernama