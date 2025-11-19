TAWAU. Nov 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is confident that the coalition’s candidates can deliver surprising results in the 17th state election.

He attributed this optimism to highly positive developments in the State’s dynamic political landscape.

The public, he noted, is becoming increasingly discerning in evaluating candidates, aided by easy access to information through mobile devices.

“There are many candidate options available... But make the right choice for a better future for Sabah,” he said during a walkabout at the Tanjung Tawau Market, Tuesday.

Also present were PN candidates for Tanjung Batu Ahmad Dullah, Hasan Haris (Merotai) and Dr Munzier Mahamud (Balung).

Sanusi dismissed concerns about Sabahan sentiment toward national parties and the “Sabah for Sabahan” slogan, pointing out that all PN candidates are Sabahans.

“All PN candidates are Sabahans... No one from the peninsula. Whatever slogan, we are ready to face this election. The PN is everywhere but all candidates are Sabahans. I am not even contesting here,” said the Kedah chief minister.

He added that the PN’s machinery, like other competing parties, is working tirelessly across all contested areas to win voters’ hearts throughout the campaign.

He urged voters to make the best choice to secure a better future, in line with the “Kasi Bagus Sabah” (Make Sabah Better) aspiration.

In this state election, the PN is contesting 41 of 73 state seats, with 33 Bersatu candidates, five PAS candidates and three Gerakan candidates. — Daily Express