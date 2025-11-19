PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Sustainability (NRES) has issued Temporary Suspension Orders to three tin ore mining companies for failing to comply with the Mining Operation Scheme Approval Letters (SKSPM).

The suspension, enforced through the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG), affects Asiatic Mine Sdn Bhd/Nalidah Tin Mine Sdn Bhd, Rahman Hydraulic Tin Sdn Bhd, as well as Rare Earth Carbonate (REC), Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation/MCRE Resources Sdn Bhd.

NRES said the move followed inspections and water quality testing at mining sites in Hulu Perak, prompted by complaints of pollution in Sungai Rui, Sungai Kijang, Sungai Kepayang and Sungai Perak.

“Investigations found non-compliance with conditions on effluent discharge, erosion and sediment control, and chemical management,” the ministry said, adding that the suspension will remain until all corrective and technical improvements are fully implemented and verified.

The ministry stressed that all mining, including tin and rare earth operations, must be conducted responsibly, sustainably and ethically, in line with legal provisions and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

“Effluents must be treated, chemicals safely managed, and erosion, sediment and water quality strictly monitored. Community and worker safety remain a priority through clear risk communication and strict adherence to safety procedures,” it said.

Operators are required to comply with all conditions under the SKSPM, Mineral Development Act 1994 (Act 525) and related permits.

The ministry said effluent treatment facilities must be upgraded with modern technology, including real-time monitoring, and emphasised that protecting rivers, local drainage systems and groundwater is a key indicator of sustainable mining and public confidence. — Bernama