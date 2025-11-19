KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Putrajaya has no plans for now to introduce a zakat-like fund specifically for non-Muslim asnaf, the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the government’s focus is on strengthening existing welfare programmes open to all Malaysians.

“Zakat is a mandatory payment for Muslims who meet the necessary conditions, paid at a prescribed rate from their income to be distributed to the asnaf,” it said in a written parliamentary reply.

Asnaf refers to the eight groups of people eligible to receive zakat under Islamic law, including the poor, the needy, converts, those in debt, and other designated categories.

The ministry added that zakat is an obligation under Islamic law and falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of state Islamic authorities, not the federal government.

While acknowledging the suggestion by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, the ministry said any proposal to create a similar fund for non-Muslims would require detailed study and further discussions.

“For the time being, there is no dedicated fund of this nature. The government continues to enhance inclusivity by improving cost-of-living support, addressing poverty and strengthening social protection regardless of race or religion,” it said.

The ministry pointed to wide-ranging aid available to all eligible Malaysians, including the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara), the Early Schooling Assistance (BAP), and assistance under the Social Welfare Department (JKM), along with public healthcare, education, and business support.

It added that the government is constantly reviewing existing schemes to ensure vulnerable communities are not left behind. — Bernama