ADDIS ABABA, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim praised Ethiopia’s openness, noting its history of receiving early Muslim migrants, and said that such a spirit remains relevant in the modern era, particularly in fostering trade and investment cooperation.

Anwar emphasised that Ethiopia has shown the world that a nation’s true strength lies not only in power, but in its willingness to protect and uphold human dignity.

“I carried that same spirit into today’s business forum, emphasising that economic cooperation is not merely about numbers and contracts, but a vehicle for expanding trust, empathy, and shared benefits,” he said in his address at the high-level Ethiopia-Malaysia business forum here today.

Anwar arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday, marking the first stop of his three-country tour of the African continent, which includes South Africa and Kenya. His visit begins with a three-day official programme in Addis Ababa, from November 20, at the invitation of his counterpart, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

This is Anwar’s first visit to Ethiopia, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Ethiopia, established in January 1965.

“Just as King Najashi received the early migration with great magnanimity, Malaysia comes to Africa with the desire to build bridges that are fair, inclusive, and sustainable.

“We are opening avenues for green investment, digital technology, modern agriculture, renewable energy, and access to the dynamic Asean region,” he said.

Anwar expressed hope that his engagements today with Ethiopian and Malaysian investors and industry leaders will serve as a catalyst and a new roadmap grounded in humanity, strengthened through innovation, and ultimately promising benefits for the peoples of both friendly nations. — Bernama