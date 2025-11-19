KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Cyber and Electronic Defence Command is expected to be officially launched this December, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the country’s defence transition towards a smart military is underway through a transformation that emphasises artificial intelligence (AI), automated weapon systems and strengthened cyber warfare capabilities.

“This cyber command will serve as the centre of gravity for cyber and electromagnetic operations, while the Future Forces concept will shape doctrines, structures and high-technology assets capable of operating in a digital battlespace,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN–Parit), who asked about Malaysia’s defence technology transition towards a smart military, including the use of AI, automated weapon systems and cyber warfare.

Adly said the development of the Cyber and Electronic Defence Command will be implemented in phases under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

To Muhammad Ismi’s supplementary question on reskilling ATM personnel to operate increasingly complex automated and AI-driven systems, Adly said the ministry is focusing on eight key areas.

These include the use of AI in land, sea and air surveillance, military drone operations, cyber defence, smart weapon systems, and unmanned vehicles.

He added that AI will also be applied in communication and intelligence systems, training simulators and logistics management. — Bernama