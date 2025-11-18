KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) has urged all political parties contesting in the 17th Sabah State Election not to install campaign materials in areas that may pose road safety risks.

In a public notice last night, JKR Sabah said the restriction covered roundabouts, road median openings, junctions, pedestrian crossings and traffic light poles.

The notice stated that the installation of campaign materials such as flags, banners, posters or any related items at these locations could obstruct drivers’ visibility and increase the risk of accidents.

“This action is important to ensure road users’ safety remains at an optimal level throughout the campaign period. Campaign materials already installed in these prohibited areas must be removed immediately to prevent any unwanted incidents,” the notice said.

JKR also expressed appreciation to all parties cooperating to safeguard safety and traffic flow across the state.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as polling day, with early voting on November 25. — Bernama