TAWAU, Nov 18 — Police have identified several individuals who may pose a risk of causing disruptions or hindering the orderly conduct of the 17th Sabah State Election.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that authorities are also focusing on approximately 15 hotspots based on previous election experiences, to ensure security is maintained.

“We have deployed personnel, including those from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Branch, to ensure the election process remains under control,” he told reporters at a media conference held in conjunction with the 17th Sabah State Election op here today.

Mohd Khalid said that so far, the election process, now in its fourth day, has proceeded smoothly, and police will continue to closely monitor developments.

“This state election is eagerly anticipated by the people of Sabah. So far, everything appears to be going well, and I hope the election concludes in a positive atmosphere.

“So far, in the eastern region of Sabah, particularly Tawau, there have been no major issues of concern. Around 9,200 personnel have been deployed for the Sabah polls,” he said.

He added that the police have not received any reports of phantom voters and are confident that the system implemented by the Election Commission (EC) is secure.

He also advised all eligible police personnel to exercise their voting rights responsibly in the state polls, ensuring their freedom of choice.

The EC has set the polling day for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

According to EC data, a total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this Sabah State Election, including 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses. — Bernama