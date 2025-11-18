KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Incumbent Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang is facing her toughest electoral challenge yet as she defends the seat for a third term amid a crowded 13-way contest and signs of shifting urban sentiment.

The DAP two-term assemblyman — who previously won with comfortable majorities exceeding 70 per cent — said this election has been markedly more hostile, beginning with an unexpectedly large field of contenders.

“I expected maybe a seven-cornered fight, but 13 was surprising,” she said, attributing it to a statewide trend that has produced a record 596 candidates.

Lasimbang said the campaign atmosphere turned tense early when she encountered unusually aggressive voters during a walkabout in the Kepayan Rumah Murah area.

“They accused me of not being present, not speaking Chinese, corruption, telling lies. I believe these are the opposition’s dirty tactics — planting people to provoke me,” she said.

“It’s hitting below the belt and really unfair.”

Managing a potential Chinese swing

In mixed urban seats where voters scrutinise both candidate and party performance, Lasimbang acknowledged a perceived Chinese swing has forced her campaign to adjust.

“I had to add to my Chinese campaign team where I previously had a few, and they’ve had to buck up. But we are going to keep to the plan, convincing people that we have been doing our job, we have been doing the work,” she said.

Kepayan is a mixed seat with more than half comprising Sabahan non-Muslim natives, also known as KDM, 39 per cent Chinese and the rest Malay and others.

Of the 50,000 voters, about half are under 40, around 12,000 are between 40 and 50, and another 12,000 are above 50.

Crowded contest ‘not because I failed’

Kapayan is one of four seats facing a 13-cornered fight, but Lasimbang does not believe the challengers reflect dissatisfaction with her performance.

She is up against Warisan’s Chin Tek Ming — likely her biggest competition — Bernard Logijin of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Upko’s Billy Joe Dominic.

Also contesting are former DAP state assemblyman Edwin Bosi (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat), Lasius Miki (Pejuang), Chin Ling Ling (Parti Impian Sabah), Wong Kong Fooh (Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri), Kuo Lee On (Parti Bumi Kenyalang), Sylvester Moloukun (Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak) and independents Cyril Gerald Liew (her former aide), Sabariah Aziz and Land Lip Fong.

Jannie Lasimbang speaks to voters during her Kepayan campaign today. — Picture via Facebook/Jannie Lasimbang

“I don’t think it’s about what I haven’t done. Across Sabah we have more than 500 candidates. Even the chief minister has many opponents — does that mean he didn’t do the work?” she said.

She believes the surge of local parties and heightened discourse around MA63 and Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement are driving the crowded field.

She said most of the contenders are local parties trying to tap into current Sabahan nationalist sentiments to attack federal “Malaya” parties.

‘My work speaks for itself’

Lasimbang said her advantage lies in her track record, grassroots presence and work on women’s empowerment, but admitted limitations in addressing longstanding infrastructure issues.

“Of course, a lot of people complain about infrastructure and flooding, but I always tell them these are sometimes beyond our jurisdiction. There are agencies that have been allocated money by the state government — we can only try to push them. But ultimately, they have to be the one to take care of the infrastructure.”

Still, she said voter feedback has been mixed but largely positive among those familiar with her service record.

“One youth told me, ‘We still need you in Kepayan.’ An elderly widow said she appreciated the timely financial assistance. They don’t need to come to my office to get these — we transfer it efficiently,” she said.

“I have a track record — in government and in opposition. I know how to work with agencies, push for better policies, and fight for the people.”

She is also proud of her role in mentoring women leaders, saying she began preparing female candidates for Pakatan Harapan two years ago, contributing to the coalition fielding 50 per cent women this election.

“I started two years ago to prepare for women candidates in Pakatan Harapan and that’s why we got 50 per cent women candidates this time. So I would say… when it comes to building people, it’s also my forte,” she said.

Looking ahead, she hopes to play a stronger role in government to champion women’s issues under her proposed Ministry of Women, Family and People’s Well-being.

“There are a few women who are up there who have got experience — one of them is me,” she said.