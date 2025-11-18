KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Authorities here have launched enforcement operations against unlicensed street traders across Masjid India, Bukit Bintang and several major city hotspots.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the checks involved static controls, regular patrols and seizures to keep pedestrian areas and commercial zones orderly and safe.

Officers seized goods from foreign traders operating without permits in front of Kompleks Haniffa near Masjid India.

DBKL teams also confiscated merchandise from an unlicensed vendor selling football jerseys along Jalan Sultan Ismail near Hong Leong Bank.

The agency said the enforcement was aimed at preventing unauthorised trading from overwhelming tourist districts and commercial corridors.

Patrols along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Ampang found no illegal trading activities.