GUA MUSANG, Nov 18 — The D29 route at kilometer 11.95 on the Gua Musang-Jelawang strech has been fully closed to all vehicles due to a collapse.

The Gua Musang Public Works Department (JKR) announced today that the closure, which started yesterday, will remain in effect until further notice.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including the FT08 Jalan Gua Musang-Kota Bharu road, FT66 Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli road, and FT2743 access road to Sungai Asap-Bertam-Meranto,” JKR said in a statement today.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo, confirmed the incident when contacted. — Bernama