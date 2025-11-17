GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Residents in Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang today called on the state government to organise town hall sessions before construction for the North Coastal Paired Road (NCPR) project starts.

Tanjung Bungah Residents Association chairman Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz said they have sent letters to the state government asking for discussions about the project and its impact earlier this year, without receiving any response to date.

“We sent letters on July 25 and again on September 4 to meet with the chief minister regarding this issue, but we did not receive any reply from the state government,” he told reporters outside the state legislative assembly building where a group of about 20 residents held a peaceful gathering.

He said the last time a town hall session was held on the project was in 2017.

“Now that they have changed the alignment for the project and it involved steep hilly slopes, we are worried about its impact on the residents’ safety during construction works especially during wet season that could lead to landslides,” he said.

He said residents are not against the project, but just want more information about it.

“We want good development,” he said.

He said another letter to formally request a meeting with the chief minister will be sent.

Earlier today, the gathered residents submitted a copy of their letter to state Opposition Leader Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff.

Zulfikar said the state needs to engage directly with the affected residents as they are the group most affected by the project.

“We need the technical details of the project as what we know so far are only through the media,” he said.

The NCPR is a 10.61km paired road that will serve as an alternative route connecting Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang.

Works on the RM2.9 billion highway is expected to start in 2026 and complete in 2031.