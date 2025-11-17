KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) remains strong despite several leaders leaving the coalition ahead of the 17th Sabah State Election, said caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, in a statement today, said that the decision of some individuals to switch parties or contest as independent candidates is their personal right, but it does not affect GRS’s strength in facing the election.

“GRS is still intact, still strong. Some have switched parties, some are standing as independent candidates; that is their right. But it does not weaken GRS’s position in this election. We also have our own strategy,” said Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman.

He emphasised that GRS’ main focus at present is to ensure political stability in the state, continuity of the development agenda, and to secure a clear mandate from the people of Sabah for another term.

Among the leaders who have left GRS are incumbent Pintasan state assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan, incumbent Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari, incumbent Kukusan assemblyman Datuk Rina Jainal and a member of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Datuk Roland Chia.

Fairuz, Awang Ahmad Sah and Rina are contesting to defend their seats as independent candidates, while Dr Chia is standing as an independent in Inanam.

GRS is contesting 55 out of 73 seats, with 33 per cent of its candidates being new faces.

Polling has been set for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

