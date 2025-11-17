SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Selangor is expected to begin adopting nuclear energy as a clean power source within the next five years, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state is in the early phase of exploring the technology, including building technical expertise.

“If we can proceed, the earliest would be in about five years. Right now, we’re focused on capacity-building, including sending officers trained in nuclear-related fields.

“We will also consult local universities. Several institutions, including Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), have reached out to explore possible collaboration.

“These are part of our preliminary steps,” he said in reply to Mariam Abdul Rashid (PH–Meru) on the state’s plans and timeline for fully implementing nuclear-based clean energy.

Amirudin noted that nuclear studies remain underdeveloped in Malaysia, pushing some students to seek opportunities abroad.

“I have personally met with our students at Tsinghua University in China. They are exploring the field on their own because nuclear energy is still seen here as a sin sector unfit for exploration.

“But the future demands preparedness. We cannot rely solely on fossil fuels like gas and coal, which are less sustainable compared to nuclear,” he said.

However, Amirudin stressed that safety, potential leak risks and public perception remain key issues that must be clearly addressed, adding that Germany’s experience offers valuable lessons for Malaysia. — Bernama