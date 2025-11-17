KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today unveiled its manifesto for the 17th Sabah state election, outlining a direction built on one vision, four guiding pillars, and 16 development strategies to shape the state’s progress over the next five years.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who launched the manifesto, described it as a formal declaration of the coalition’s commitments and plans for Sabahans ahead of polling day on Nov 29.

The caretaker chief minister said the theme, ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga – Tanah Air Maju, Rakyat Berkemajuan’, reflects GRS’ aim to advance the state in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development framework.

Speaking at the launch at the Sabah International Convention Centre, Hajiji said the manifesto draws its direction from four pillars that have defined GRS since its formation on May 28, 2022: Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper and Sabah United.

These foundations, he said, guide the coalition’s promise to defend Sabah’s rights and elevate the state toward a stronger and more progressive future.

Hajiji emphasised that GRS is fully committed to implementing the programmes and initiatives laid out in the manifesto, which he said covers broad and inclusive development priorities aligned with the SMJ policy direction.

The document outlines goals across key areas such as economic growth, infrastructure, security, education, human capital, environmental protection and overall social well-being, as well as the continued pursuit of Sabah’s constitutional rights.

He reaffirmed that the coalition’s governance record over the past five years demonstrates its ability to deliver stability, unity and tangible progress for the state.

According to him, this provides the confidence that GRS is the most capable choice to continue leading Sabah.

With the strengthened and comprehensive framework presented in the manifesto, Hajiji expressed optimism that GRS will gain public support, secure victory in all 55 seats it is contesting, and return to lead the state administration.

Under the first pillar, Sabah First, GRS commits to continuing firm efforts to implement Sabah’s constitutional and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)-related rights; securing the state’s entitlement to the 40 per cent net revenue return; safeguarding Sabah’s borders; and pushing for meaningful regional autonomy.

The second pillar, Sabah Forward, focuses on bolstering economic capacity by exploring new resources, including digital growth opportunities and carbon trading, establishing a Sabah Sovereign Wealth Fund funded partly by state reserves and future special grant revenue, attracting more investments, and enhancing employment and income prospects for Sabahans through human capital development.

The third pillar, Sabah Prosper, outlines targets to increase state revenue toward RM10 billion, resolve longstanding issues in essential services such as water, electricity, roads and communications, address critical socio-economic challenges including poverty and housing, and carry out institutional reforms including limiting the chief minister’s tenure to two terms.

The fourth pillar, Sabah United, highlights commitments to uphold the rights and interests of all ethnic and religious communities, strengthen inclusivity and equal opportunity, cultivate unity through shared responsibility in advancing the Sabah First vision, and solidify GRS as a coalition that unites local parties to ensure political stability and reinforce Sabah’s standing within Malaysia. — The Borneo Post