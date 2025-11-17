GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — The Penang government is stepping up efforts to help paddy farmers recover from major losses in season 1 of 2025 caused by an outbreak of an invasive weed called keladi agas (Monochoria vaginalis).

Fahmi Zainol, the Penang agrotechnology, food security and cooperative development chairman, told the state assembly today that the weed has severely reduced yields and, in some cases, wiped out entire harvests.

“The invasive aquatic weed, which spreads quickly through seeds and rhizomes, has been identified as the primary cause of the decline, competing with paddy crops for nutrients, sunlight and water,” he said in reply to questions from Opposition assemblymen Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim (PAS–Permatang Pasir) and Mohd Sabri Saleh (PAS–Permatang Berangan).

Other factors including poor irrigation, uncertified seeds, non-standard farming practices, and labour shortages have also worsened the situation.

The state has set up a special task force since May 2023, allocated RM900,000 under the Paddy Development Programme, and used RM400,000 for professional weed control recommended by Mardi.

Awareness campaigns, technical briefings, and demonstration plots are also being used to promote early weed control and better farming methods.

“The state government will review the need for special one-off aid, taking into account the extent of losses and the state’s current financial ability,” Fahmi said.

He added that authorities will continue working with Integrated Agricultural Development Area, the Farmers’ Organisation Authority, and the Department of Agriculture to provide technical support to provide technical assistance and support to affected farmers.

Looking ahead, the state aims to increase average paddy yields from 4.95 tonnes per hectare in season 1 of 2025 to seven tonnes per hectare by 2030 through high-yield seeds, modern farming methods, reviving abandoned plots, and encouraging youth participation.

The government’s priority is to help farmers resume planting effectively for season 2 of 2025 while building a more resilient and productive paddy sector.