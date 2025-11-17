GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Teen suicide rates in Penang are rising to worrying levels, Air Itam assemblyman Joseph Ng Soon Siang said in the state legislative assembly today.

Data from the Penang Health Department found that 12 per cent of teenagers here have suicidal thoughts, 9.5 per cent have made plans and 9.3 per cent have attempted suicide, he said.

He highlighted that one in 10 teenagers in Penang has attempted suicide.

“The prevalence is slightly lower compared to national data but it is still worrying as it means one out of 10 teenagers in Penang faces this issue,” he said when debating the Supply Bill.

Nationally, 13.1 per cent of teenagers have suicidal thoughts, 10 per cent have made plans to commit suicide and 9.5 per cent have attempted suicide, he said.

He said suicide attempts and victims who were successfully rescued in Penang between 2020 and 2025 totalled 103 people.

“This means we managed to save an average of 20 people per year in these five years,” he said.

But he added that between 2020 and 2025, Penang recorded a total 564 cases of death due to suicide, putting it in fifth place among all states.

Among the top reasons for suicide ideation were emotional distress (209 cases), health issues (73), financial problems (70) and family problems (60 cases), Ng said.

He called on the government to take note of this worrying state of mental health among the public.

“The public should also be more aware of their children’s well-being and to seek appropriate help from mental health professionals without prejudice or stigma,” he said.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).