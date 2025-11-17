KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Sabah’s long-disputed 40 per cent revenue entitlement is now closer to resolution through a dedicated technical platform, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Armizan, who recently replaced Datuk Ewon Benedick as Sabah’s representative on the MA63 Implementation Action Council technical committee, said his optimism comes from concrete progress in federal–state technical discussions.

“I am optimistic we can resolve the 40 per cent matter soon. My confidence isn’t rooted in political speeches based on rhetoric but in the progress of the official development and technical reports,” he told reporters here today.

He said the constitutional provision for the entitlement has seen significant movement at the technical level.

Armizan noted that although the issue was once one of 20 matters tabled at the Special MA63 Committee, a dedicated meeting was recently convened solely to address the 40 per cent.

“We want this platform specifically to discuss and finalise the 40 per cent entitlement now, and also to prepare for the mandatory reviews every five-years,” he said.

He said the unity government has deliberately avoided escalation.

“We don’t want confrontation because it is not productive. We want constructive engagement that leads to results,” he said.

Armizan added that Putrajaya is mindful of the recent High Court ruling ordering the entitlement to be resolved within 180 days.

“We have to work within the timeframe set by the court,” he said, adding that the ongoing technical process is already aligned with that requirement.

The 40 per cent issue has become a central political flashpoint as Sabah heads into its 17th state election.

Ewon resigned from the federal Cabinet as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister on November 8 following the High Court decision in favour of Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue return.

He cited his disagreement with the Attorney General’s Chambers over the entitlement as the reason for stepping down.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later clarified that the federal government will only appeal certain parts of the ruling, including findings that significant errors were made by both governments since 1974.

Anwar stressed that the appeal would not affect Sabah’s right to its 40 per cent share of federal revenue collected from the state.