KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud officially began his duties as the 16th Mayor of Kuala Lumpur today.

According to a statement from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Corporate Planning Department Media Unit, Fadlun, who succeeds Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, was accorded a Guard of Honour by DBKL enforcement officers upon his arrival at Menara DBKL 1.

“A welcome dance performance by DBKL cultural artists added to the cordial atmosphere, symbolising the staff’s appreciation and warm reception for the new leadership,” said the statement.

Fadlun then proceeded to clock in at his office, officially marking the beginning of the great trust placed in him to lead the federal capital’s administrative machinery.

He was subsequently taken to the 29th floor of Menara DBKL 1 for a briefing on DBKL’s functions and strategic direction.

Fadlun, who previously served as the Putrajaya Corporation president, was appointed as the Kuala Lumpur mayor effective last Saturday after receiving the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in accordance with Subsection 4(2) of the Federal Capital Act 1960.

Fadlun holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and has more than 28 years of experience in urban planning, regional development and city management.

DBKL, in the statement, also extended its highest appreciation and gratitude to Maimunah for her services, contributions and exemplary leadership as the 15th Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, leaving behind a legacy of visionary leadership for the city’s residents. — Bernama