KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The government will need to amend three road laws before being able to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system for toll collections.

These legislations will be amended next year, Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“The three Acts that need amending are the Highway Authority Malaysia (Incorporation) Act 1980, Road Transport Act 1987 and the Federal Roads Act 1959. These three Acts will be amended next year so MLFF can be implemented,” he said.

The government, through the Works Ministry, aims to introduce the MLFF system to enhance the toll collection system and streamline toll payment transactions.

With this system, drivers will no longer need to stop or slow down their vehicles when making toll payments.

The Public Accounts Committee previously raised its concerns regarding the Multi-Lane Free Flow’s projected cost of RM3.46 billion to the government.

But Ahmad maintained that is no financial cost to the government as the project is done through a direct business-to-business model, based on the agreement.

“Whoever’s the concessionaire they must choose a system that is competitive, ensure there’s no additional charges and the users are prioritised. Mainly we’d like to reduce jams at these toll booths,” he added