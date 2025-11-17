KUCHING, Nov 17 — Sarawak’s free tertiary education initiative cannot be extended to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sarawak because both institutions are federally administered and governed by policies beyond the state’s control, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government must respect the governance structure of federal universities, whose academic and financial matters are determined by their respective senates and subject to national policies.

“Unimas and UiTM are federal institutions. We cannot interfere because it may contradict policies in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Their governance is under the university senate, so it is difficult for us to intervene,” he said at the Sarawak Premier’s Special Award (AKPS) 2025 ceremony at Satria Pertiwi Complex here today.

Abang Johari said this contrasts with state-owned higher education institutions, where the state has the authority to provide free education and financial support.

“State institutions are easy for us to manage, but federal institutions are more complicated.

“What we will do is provide pocket money instead, which is RM1,200 for all our students,” he said.

The premier said the state also provides additional assistance for postgraduate medical students due to Sarawak’s shortage of doctors, as well as support for students pursuing new specialised fields such as finance, particularly those related to carbon trading and emerging economic sectors.

He pointed out that Sarawak’s development must go beyond physical infrastructure, noting that the state’s long-term strength depends on nurturing a highly educated and innovative generation.

“Sarawak’s development is not only about roads, bridges like Kemena and Lupar, or even grand buildings.

“The real task is to develop a generation of Sarawakians with knowledge. This is the foundation for all other development,” he said.

The premier reiterated his concerns about automatic promotion policies without examinations, warning that such practices may weaken students’ mastery of core subjects.

“It’s not that I do not fully trust the automatic promotion system without testing, but I fear that without examinations, we do not know the standard.

“If students are not tested, they may struggle to write essays because now everything is objective questions that encourage guessing. We must have exams, so we know our level,” he said.

Abang Johari later presented awards to 12 recipients for the 2024 Assessment Year, which recognised outstanding achievements among schools, principals/headmaasters, teachers, students, education officers and Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG).

The secondary school category was won by SMK(A) Sheikh Haji Othman Abdul Wahab of Padawan, while SK Bandar Limbang received the award for the primary school category.

In the leadership categories, SMK Rosli Dhoby, Sibu principal Tan Kok Aun was named Outstanding Secondary School Principal, and SK Dato Traoh Muara Tuang, Samarahan headmaster Sahat Yakup received the Outstanding Primary School Headmaster award.

Two teachers were honoured under the Excellent Teacher category namely Yew Ko Woo of SMK Methodist, Sibu for the urban category, and Chung Sze Meang of SMK Lake, Bau for the rural category.

Student excellence was also recognised, with the overall SPM award going to Hannah Toh Hong Na of SMK Tung Hua, Sibu, while Maishela Uanisha Umi of SMK Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau, Baram received the SPM Penan award.

For STPM, the overall award was presented to Kong Wei Hang of SMK Sungai Merah Sibu, and the STPM Penan award went to Fioba Mia James of SMK Marudi, Baram.

The Outstanding Officer award under the State Education Department/District Education Office category was presented to Magdaline Jon of the Dalat District Education Office, while the PIBG of SMK Agama Miri was named Best PIBG for 2024.

Among those present were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, his deputy Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Yayasan Sarawak director Datu Mohamad Junaidi Mohidin. — The Borneo Post