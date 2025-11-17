KUCHING, Nov 17 — Further discussions on whether Sarawak can eventually reach one-third representation in Parliament are still needed, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) Islamic Banking Window, Abang Johari pointed out Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had already indicated agreement in principle to increase the state’s parliamentary seats.

“We thank the prime minister because he has agreed to increase the number of parliamentary seats. Whether it can meet the one-third requirement, we will negotiate,” he said.

Abang Johari said the timeline for confirming the increase is entirely up to the federal government.

“Parliament matters fall under the federal government, under the prime minister. And whether he can meet the one-third share, we will see how it goes,” he said.

On whether there will be further meetings or negotiations after the upcoming State Legislative Assembly sitting, Abang Johari said it depends on the federal government.

“If he (Anwar) calls us, we will negotiate. If he doesn’t call, we just stay quiet,” he said.

The issue follows Anwar’s recent remarks yesterday in Kota Kinabalu that the federal government has, as a matter of policy, agreed to increase the number of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak based on voter numbers.

Anwar said there is currently no commitment to raising the combined seats of the two states to one-third of the total in Parliament, but the government is committed to adding seats according to need.

He said the actual allocation of seats falls under the authority of the Election Commission.

He added that the matter was also among those discussed in the Technical Committee Meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council, noting that legal officers from Sabah, Sarawak, and the Attorney General’s Chambers are working on the matter.

Out of the current 222 parliamentary seats, Sabah has 25 and Sarawak has 31. — The Borneo Post