KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A man was killed after the supercar he was driving is believed to have collided with a stage bus along Jalan Krubong–Sungai Badau in Melaka this morning.

Cheng Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Cheng) operations commander Mohd Norsyah Salleh said they received an emergency call about the incident at 7.40am.

He said a fire engine with six personnel from BBP Cheng was dispatched to the scene and arrived seven minutes later.

“There were two victims — the 34-year-old bus driver and the 26-year-old driver of the Toyota GR. Both were trapped in the driver’s seat area and were successfully extricated.

“The injured bus driver was sent to Melaka Hospital for treatment by ambulance, while the car driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim’s body was handed over to police for further action, and the operation concluded at 9.57am.