KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — The 17th Sabah state election will turn out to be a celebration of democracy after nominations closed yesterday, with 596 candidates vying for 73 state seats, compared to the 447 candidates in the 2020 election.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun revealed that 525 candidates were men, while 71 were women, and that no nominations were rejected.

The election will feature 23 political parties, with Parti Warisan (Warisan) fielding 73 candidates, Parti Impian Sabah (PIS) (72), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (55), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) (46), Barisan Nasional (BN) (45), Perikatan Nasional (PN) (42), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) (40), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) (25) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) 22.

Meanwhile, Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS) will field 20 candidates, Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri) (17), Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS) (16), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) (14), Parti Rumpun Sabah (Rumpun)(seven), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) (six), Perjuangan Rakyat (PR) (six), Sabah Peace Party (SPP) (five), Pertubuhan Gemilang Anak Sabah (GAS) (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (three), Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) (three), along with one candidate each from Parti Bersatu Sasa Malaysia (Bersama) and Pertubuhan Perpaduan Rakyat Kebangsaan Sabah (Perpaduan), and 73 independent candidates round up the field.

PKS can boast of having both the oldest candidate, Uling @ Thomas Anggan, 86, who is contesting the Bingkor seat, and the youngest candidate, Mohd Syafiq Iqhmal Saharudin, 24.

The crowded field of candidates has resulted in a significantly high number of seats with multiple-cornered contests, the highest being a 14-cornered fight in Tulid seat, followed by 13-cornered fights in Bandau, Tamparuli, Inanam, and Kapayan, 12-cornered fights in Banggi and Moyong, while 11-cornered fights will take place in Bengkoka, Tanjong Kapor, Pintasan, Karambunai, Tanjung Keramat and Balung.

In addition, 10 state seats have nine-cornered fights, eight seats have eight-cornered fights, 10 seats (seven-cornered fight), 13 seats (six-cornered fights), eight seats (five-cornered fights) and two seats with four-cornered fights.

Also, the election will feature four federal deputy ministers — Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, who is Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president, contesting under BN in a five-cornered fight for Sook; Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, who is Sabah DAP deputy chairman, contesting on a PH ticket in a nine-cornered fight in Tanjung Aru; Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin of BN in a nine-cornered fight in Bongawan; and Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Mohammad Yusof Apdal of Warisan in an eight-cornered fight in Silam.

Meanwhile, former Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is UPKO president, will defend his Kadamaian seat in an eight-cornered fight.

Besides this, several prominent figures from the arts and sports fields have decided to enter the political fray, with famous Sabah actor and singer Abu Bakar Ellah, popularly known as Ampal, contesting on a KDM ticket in Kuamut, and Kadazandusun veteran singer, John Samud standing in Tempasuk, also on a KDM ticket.

Joining them are former Kota Kinabalu RTM newscaster Francis Fahir, who is contesting in Pantai Dalit under STAR, former Sabah football team manager and player Henry Soimpon in Kiulu and former Sabah football star Jekerison Kilan in Nabawan, both standing under KDM’s banner.

This election will also witness two battles between siblings Chaya Sulaiman of BN and Ma’mun Sulaiman of Parti Warisan (Warisan) in Kukusan, while in Petagas, Awang Husaini Sahari of PH will go against his older brother Awang Ahmad Sah, an independent candidate.

Two of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman’s sons are also candidates, Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa, 48, who is former Finance Minister II, representing PH in Sindumin, while his younger brother Hazem Mubarak Musa, 43, is representing GRS in Sungai Manila.

Not to be outdone, two former chief ministers have also thrown their hats into the ring, Sabah’s 15th chief minister and Warisan president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, will have a four-cornered fight defending Senallang, while the ninth chief minister, Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, 68, also Sabah Umno Treasurer, will defend Usukan under the BN banner in a six-cornered fight.

Meanwhile, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun announced that nominations went smoothly yesterday without any police report received.

“I urge all parties to defend this professional spirit and together create history that this election will be held without incident and any police reports until voting ends on November 29,” he said.

Sabah voters will cast their votes on November 29, while early voting will take place on November 25.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama