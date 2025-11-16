KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Chan Loong Wei hopes to show that Gen Z can serve and contribute to national development as he makes his first bid for the Luyang seat in the 17th Sabah Election.

The 25-year-old Sabah Dapsy chief steps into the role previously held by his mentor Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who has moved to contest next door in Likas.

Chan said he was inspired by young leaders such as Sandakan MP Vivian Wong and by the changes he witnessed in Luyang since 2018, which motivated him to begin as a volunteer before becoming a candidate.

He said young leaders should focus on building the country’s future rather than trading accusations, and believes public service begins long before anyone becomes an elected representative.

A five-cornered contest will decide Luyang, with the Election Commission confirming Chan, Gee Tien Siong, Samuel Wong Tshun Chuen, William Ooi Hong Wee and Paul Chong Hock Keing as the candidates. — Daily Express