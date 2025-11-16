KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — The issue of security should not be politicised in election campaigns as it is extremely important and cannot be neglected or compromised, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He emphasised that national security is a shared interest, and to facilitate the duties of security personnel, good relations between the federal and state governments must always be strengthened.

He told reporters this when asked about the possibility of certain parties playing on security sentiments during the 17th Sabah State Election campaign rallies.

“Do not let anyone incite hatred against the federal government, because that will make it difficult for security personnel to carry out their responsibilities in maintaining safety,” he said.

He was speaking after officiating at the Malaysian Armed Forces Sepanggar Family Day Carnival at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base Stadium here today.

Mohamed Khaled said his visit to the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base also gave him the opportunity to review the progress of several decisions agreed upon during previous visits.

He also praised the organisation of the carnival at the base, describing it as an important platform to strengthen the understanding of military personnel, their families and the community regarding the role of national security.

According to the Defence Minister, a clear understanding of the duties and responsibilities of the Malaysian Armed Forces can prevent the public, including the families of personnel, from being influenced by external sentiments that could cause division and undermine the effectiveness of their mission. — Bernama