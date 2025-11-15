KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reportedly dismissed talk that Umno or Barisan Nasional (BN) is exploring a behind-the-scenes arrangement with Warisan to form the Sabah government after the upcoming election.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the BN chairman said he has not discussed such a deal with Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, despite rumours on the matter.

“If there were one (agreement), we wouldn’t even be contesting the same seats as Warisan, and vice versa,” he was quoted as saying when speaking to reporters today.

According to FMT, claims of a possible alignment between both parties had intensified in recent days.

One of the matters reportedly fuelling the speculation is Umno’s absence in two Warisan-held state seats in Semporna — Senallang and Sulabaya — both of which fall under Shafie’s parliamentary constituency and were previously represented by senior Warisan leaders.

Zahid, however, reportedly noted that discussions between parties could still take place after polling day should the results produce a hung state assembly.

Polling for the state election is set for November 29, with early voting on November 25.