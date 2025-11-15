TUARAN, Nov 15 — An incredible 13 candidates will battle for the Tamparuli state seat.

Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau of Upko is set to contest against Julia Emelda Ongkili (PIS), Jinitoh Sontori (STARSabah), Arthur Erik Lee (Anak Negeri), Joseph Lee (Warisan), James Lunkapis (KDM), Bonaventure Boniface (GRS), and six independent candidates.

The Independent candidates include Johan Jahid, the son of incumbent Datuk Jahid Jahim, who won the seat for PBS in 2020 with a 3,517-vote majority in a then four-cornered fight.

Other Independent candidates in the fray this time round are Vun Yun Fook, Samson Koroh @ Razali Suffian, Raymond Alfred, and Andrew Mali.

In total, there are 33 candidates for the four hotly contested seats in Tuaran, which are expected to be key hotspots.

Returning officer (RO) Ibrahim Terki also confirmed the candidacies for the Sulaman, Pantai Dalit, and Kiulu constituencies following the submission of nomination papers at the Dewan Sri Sulaman Nomination Centre.

The nomination centre remained relatively calm throughout the morning as candidates, proposers, and supporters gathered and chatted over breakfast while awaiting the conclusion of the nomination process.

However, the atmosphere turned tense when one candidate required immediate medical assistance shortly after submitting his papers.

Dusi is placed on a stretcher. — The Borneo Post pic

Dusi Gingging, the Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS) candidate for Kiulu, was seen surrounded by several individuals and appeared to need urgent medical attention.

Warisan’s Joseph Lee, contesting in Tamparuli, and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Shahnon Rizal Thaijuddin, standing for Sulaman, quickly rushed to his side before the medical team arrived and took him to the hospital for further treatment. As of now, Dusi’s condition remains unclear.

Once the registration process was complete, it was confirmed that Sulaman’s incumbent and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor will defend his seat in a highly competitive five-cornered contest against Siti Aminah Ele of Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN’s Shahnon Rizal Thaijuddin, Pajudin Nordin of PIS, and Mokhtar Hussin from Warisan.

In Pantai Dalit, incumbent Datuk Jasnih Daya, who is running under the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) banner, will face a seven-way contest with challengers Zulkarnain Osman (PN), Aliasgar Basri (Warisan), Francis Fahir (STARSabah), Jaesman Gipin (KDM), Liam Tawil (PIS), and Alfian Sambas (BN).

Meanwhile, in Kiulu, incumbent Joniston Bangkuai of GRS will defend his seat against a eight-cornered challenge, with candidates Henry Saimpon (KDM), Dusi Gingging (PKS), Trevor Kenneth Maringking (Anak Negeri), Saibin Gunaari (Warisan), Joisin Romut (Upko), Niky J Bosikol (PIS), and Terence Sinti (STARSabah).

With so many candidates involved, Tuaran’s constituencies are shaping up to be some of the most fiercely contested in the upcoming election. — The Borneo Post