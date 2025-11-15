KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Sabah (STARSabah) is entering the state election as an “underdog” but is steadily building momentum, said Datuk Kenny Chua Teck Ho.

The STARSabah vice president, who is the party’s candidate for Inanam, acknowledged that it faces an uphill battle against larger and more established parties in the constituency, including Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Warisan (Warisan), and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

“We are an underdog because we’re going against all these big parties, so we consider ourselves that. But we are gaining momentum,” he told reporters at the Dewan Maksak nomination centre in Likas.

Chua identified three key issues he believes must be addressed urgently in Inanam — infrastructure, local economic growth, and village-level facilities.

“Not only do we need to improve the infrastructure, but also increase our economy in Inanam, which has slowed down,” he said.

He added that major improvements are needed in areas such as road upgrades, village halls, and basic amenities across kampungs, including those in the hilly areas, while noting that many smaller neighbourhoods have been left behind in terms of development.

Chua also confirmed that he has resigned as Sabah Air Aviation (SAA) chairman, saying the decision was necessary in preparation for the polls. — The Borneo Post