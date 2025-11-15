IPOH, Nov 15 — An 80-year-old man died in a fire that razed his house in Taman Perpaduan Ria near Tambun here yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the body of the man was found in a bedroom of the terraced house that was 80 per cent destroyed in the fire.

He said firefighters from the Tambun and Ipoh fire stations, assisted by the Menglembu and Bercham volunteer firefighters, were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1pm.

“Four vehicles, including a motorcycle parked in the garage and at the front of the victim’s house, were also destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Shazlean said the fire also destroyed between two and 15 per cent of four neighbouring houses and 10 per cent of a Perodua Myvi car.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama