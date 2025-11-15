KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Although Khairy Jamaluddin’s return to Umno remains uncertain, the former health minister has confirmed that he will head to Sabah to help campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the 17th Sabah state election.

Khairy told national daily Berita Harian that his trip to Sabah was at the invitation of his former comrades in Umno Youth and BN.

“Yes, I will be going (to Sabah). I received invitations and requests from old friends who were with me in the Youth wing previously,” he reportedly said after the Malaysia Family Run 2025 in Kuala Lumpur today.

As for his rumoured re-entry into Umno, Khairy gave a brief reply.

“Not yet, I haven’t received anything (no notification),” he said.

Previously, various media sources reported that the former Rembau MP is expected to rejoin Umno after receiving the “blessing” of the party’s top leadership, particularly Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to the sources, the green light was conveyed to Khairy by Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, when Khairy attended the wedding of the daughter of Perlis Umno liaison chief Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman on October 26.

The source also said Khairy is expected to help Umno and BN’s campaign in the Sabah state polls as several candidates fielded are his peers, with whom he was active in politics.