KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today to begin his two-day working visit to Sabah to kick start the campaign for the 17th Sabah State Election.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in Tanjung Aru at 1.45pm.

Among his itinerary for today are to engage with the Sabah youth at the Dialog Anak Muda Bersama PM programme at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) Penampang; attend the Ziarah Kasih programme in Kampung Duvanson, Putatan; and visit the victims of the Kampung Petagas fire.

In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to attend a dinner with Kota Kinabalu Chinese community and a series of talks, dubbed Ceramah Perdana PM Sayang Sabah, starting at Putera Ballroom in Kampung Padang, and later at Pan Borneo Hotel and the parking lot of Inanam New Township.

Tomorrow, Anwar is expected to attend the meet-and-greet event with Tulid community leaders and residents at Kampung Menawo Ulu, Tulid, Keningau, before proceeding to a similar event in Melalap state constituency at Dewan Datuk OKK Sanggau Jalang, Tenom.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for the 17th Sabah State Election on November 29, with early voting on November 25.

For the latest on the state polls, visit Bernama’s microsite at https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php — Bernama