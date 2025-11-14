KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) looks set to clash with its former pact allies in at least seven seats in the upcoming Sabah election.

Of the 25 constituencies it plans to contest, Upko will go head-to-head with PKR in five — Inanam, Petagas, Melalap, Tulid and Gum-Gum — and with DAP in two, Kepayan and Tanjung Aru.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is seeking a third term in Kadamaian, said he will personally lead the party’s candidates in a principled fight for the “Sabah First” agenda, rooted in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Sabah’s constitutional rights.

“Upko’s candidates will uphold principled leadership, guided by clear benchmarks and performance indicators to ensure they continuously deliver the best outcomes for the people of Sabah,” he said.

Former president Datuk Madius Tangau will also be defending his seat in Tamparuli, which will be contested by Parti Bersatu Sabah newcomer Bonaventure Boniface and others.

Deputy president Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin will attempt to reclaim Moyog after losing the seat to Warisan in the past three elections.

Ewon reaffirmed Upko’s commitment to pursuing Sabah’s 40 per cent Special Grant entitlement, describing it as crucial to strengthening the state’s development.

“With the return of our rightful revenue, Sabah can further improve infrastructure and public amenities, boost economic and entrepreneurial growth, eradicate poverty, and enhance the wellbeing of our people,” he said.

He concluded by urging Sabahans to back Upko’s candidates as they advance the party’s long-term vision for the state.

Upko’s full list of candidates:

N.02 Bengkoka — Junsim Rumunzing

N.06 Bandau — Suzie Salapan

N.07 Tandek — Jamil M. Zakariah @ Majingkin

N.11 Kadamaian — Datuk Ewon Benedick

N.14 Tamparuli — Datuk Madius Tangau

N.15 Kiulu — Joisin Romut

N.18 Inanam — Wong Thien Fook

N.22 Tanjung Aru — Dennison R. Indang

N.23 Petagas — Lee Nyuk Soon @ Jason Lee

N.24 Tanjung Keramat — Rosday Wasli

N.25 Kapayan — Billy Joe Dominic

N.26 Moyog — Donald Peter Mojuntin

N.27 Limbahau — Nelson W. Angang

N.31 Membakut — Rowindy Lawrence Odong

N.36 Kundasang — Rogers Tiam @ Aloysius

N.37 Karanaan — Georgina L. George

N.40 Bingkor — Kennedy Jie John @ Kenn

N.41 Liawan — Wilson Gan Poi Tze

N.42 Melalap — Junik Bajit

N.44 Tulid — Mohd Khairil Abdullah

N.46 Nabawan — Junilin @ Jubilin Kilan

N.47 Telupid — Felix Joseph Saang

N.49 Labuk — Norfadzlina Ramsah

N.50 Gum-Gum — Peter Jr Naintin

N.57 Kuamut — Mohina Sidom @ Mohina Ronnie Sidom