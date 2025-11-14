PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said he will ask the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the telecommunications companies reportedly charging consumers a RM10 monthly fee for scam protection and to seek clarification from them.

He added that he has yet to review the full complaints and findings on the matter.

“I have not reviewed the report in full. I will ask MCMC to identify the telecommunications company involved, seek clarification from them, and examine whether this practice is justified.

“We first need to understand exactly what is being offered,” he told reporters at the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

According to Berita Harian, the RM10 scam protection service has drawn criticism from consumer groups and cybersecurity experts, who argue that protecting users from scams should be a shared responsibility of telcos rather than a paid add-on.

Many have questioned the fairness of charging for a service considered essential, warning that those who do not subscribe could be left unprotected.