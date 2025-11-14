SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 — The Selangor government has taken a major step toward resolving the decades-long issue of Jalan Papan urban settlers by securing seven acres of land from developer Melati Ehsan Consolidated Sdn Bhd (MECSB).

The move allows for a structured, long-term resettlement plan, including apartment housing through state subsidiary Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (PNSB) and temporary accommodation under the Smart Sewa Scheme.

According to an official statement from the Selangor Housing and Culture Exco, only unoccupied structures will be demolished.

The surrendered land will also facilitate the relocation of houses of worship.

The state emphasised that no settler will be left without temporary housing during the transition.

The Jalan Papan issue has lingered for over 25 years.

In 1995, approximately 95 acres of state land were transferred to TPPT Sdn Bhd — a Bank Negara Malaysia subsidiary — for redevelopment into low- and low-medium-cost housing.

Offers of low-cost homes by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) in 2003 were rejected by residents.

Demolition notices issued in 2008 were postponed to allow further negotiations.

In 2018, the Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN) directed MECSB to provide Rumah Selangorku units for 181 registered settlers.

After MECSB filed an eviction suit in 2020, MMKN reaffirmed its decision in 2021 to offer 123 terrace houses priced at RM99,000 each and 58 Rumah Selangorku Type B units measuring 800 sq ft.

A court-affirmed bailiff execution in September 2025 involved 48 settlers.

Negotiations resumed in October 2025, culminating in MECSB agreeing to surrender the seven acres.

A confirmation letter from the state deferred demolition of occupied homes until the land handover is finalised.

Selangor housing and culture exco Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said the agreement is a significant milestone in providing a fair, organised, and humane resolution for Jalan Papan settlers.

He added that the plan aligns with the state’s housing and planning policies.