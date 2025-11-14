KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Police are awaiting the full autopsy report to complete the investigation into the death of a 54-year-old security guard, who was attacked outside a condominium at Jalan Ipoh here on October 13.

Sentul police chief ACP Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the investigation papers will be forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor once the autopsy report is received for further action

“The full autopsy report is still pending.

“Initially, the suspect was arrested under Section 324 of the Penal Code. However, the case has since been reclassified to Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect is currently out on police bail based on the initial detention,” he told reporters when met at at the Sri Petaling Fire and Rescue Station here today.

On November 3, it was reported that the case was reclassified to Section 302 of the Penal Code following the security guard’s death.

The victim, R. Chandran, had earlier reported that the 32-year-old suspect had pointed an object resembling a pistol at him, before police seized a lighter shaped like a pistol from the suspect.

Chandran was attacked by the male tenant while on duty at the condominium security post on October 13. At around 5 am, the suspect slapped, punched, and kicked the victim after his request to be accompanied to another block was denied, as the victim was unable to leave his post.

Chandran, who sustained head injuries, was treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and allowed to return home. However, that same night, he was found unconscious and later confirmed to have died of a heart attack. — Bernama