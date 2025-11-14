SEPANG, Nov 14 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will activate a month-long comprehensive action plan (CAP) starting tomorrow to enhance the reliability and resilience of the KL International Airport Aerotrain system, using the remaining period of the defects liability period (DLP) to address system vulnerabilities through a structured, multi-stage approach.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said that, with the concurrence of the Transport Ministry and the acknowledgement of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), the plan will commence with daily inspections and rectification works scheduled from 9pm to 7am to minimise passenger disruption.

The plan represents a decisive step forward in restoring public confidence through a structured approach, regulatory collaboration, and open communication, he said.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that the Aerotrain delivers the reliability and safety expected at an international gateway such as KLIA.

“This plan allows us to systematically address the root causes of past disruptions while reaffirming our commitment to passenger safety and service excellence,” he told a media briefing here today.

Mohd Izani said that during this period, full bus services will be deployed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity between the main terminal and the satellite buildings.

“For greater passenger comfort, more flight departures and arrivals will take place at the main terminal building to reduce the need for transfers,” he added.

Developed in collaboration with appointed contractors and consultants, the CAP comprises three structured stages designed to address system vulnerabilities in a systematic and verifiable manner, he said.

The focus in stage one will be to identify system imperfections, resolve root-cause issues, execute planned technical and software upgrades, and conduct detailed inspections of the complete train system, Mohd Izani said.

Stage two centres on validation through simulated operational testing and targeted enhancements such as software updates, component recalibration, and real-time stress testing to reinforce system robustness, he said.

“The final stage will involve monitored trial operations to confirm system readiness and operational stability before full service resumption,” he said.

An independent assessment will be undertaken to conduct comprehensive technical and operational audits for added assurance, he said.

APAD will perform a formal safety inspection upon the plan’s completion.

On the possibility of extending the CAP after Dec 15, Mohd Izani said that this will be decided after stages one and two are completed.

“We have yet to know how many days will be required for trial operations. We will periodically update the media if we need to extend the duration,” he added.

Since operations resumed on July 1, the KLIA Aerotrain system has served about seven million passengers and completed over 53,000 return trips, recording an operational service availability of 98.41 per cent. — Bernama