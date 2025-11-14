KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A Kedah assemblyman today apologised after coming under fire for a remark suggesting that winning over Sabahans during elections was “as simple as giving them Gardenia bread”.

New Straits Times (NST) reported that Mansor Zakaria, who sits on the state executive council for housing, health and local government, made the comment during a state assembly sitting yesterday, prompting strong backlash online.

“I apologise for my remarks on Wednesday and I withdraw them. With sincere intent, I retract what I said if it offended the people of Sabah,” he told the House yesterday.

Mansor said he had no intention of insulting anyone and urged that his apology be accepted, the report further stated.

“When I thought about it again, I realised I had no intention of insulting the people of Sabah. We were debating what was said in Sabah about Kedah. We were drawing comparisons… so I do not want to prolong this issue,” he said.

A video of his initial remarks had gone viral on social media, triggering criticism from Sabahans and political leaders who called the comment disrespectful.

His apology was later shared in a Facebook video posted by PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, who commended Mansor for acknowledging the mistake, saying that “only a bigger person is willing to admit and correct their errors”.