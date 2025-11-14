KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee, today said he had tried “his best” to save Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin, describing the moment she died in front of him as one that will stay with him forever.

In the first public statement he has made since being released on police bail, Namewee also said that he had undergone days of intensive questioning by multiple police units as part of the ongoing investigation.

“It was the first time I watched a person pass away in front of me. I was very sad, helpless and shocked; I tried my best to save her, but I couldn’t bring her back. This scene will forever remain in my mind,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also said the public should not shame or attack the deceased based on her work.

“Please stop looking at other people’s professions through biased lenses; filming on OF does not mean she is not a decent person. Please stop cyberbullying the deceased,” he said, referring to content-publication platform OnlyFans.

Namewee said his nine days in police custody were the longest he had ever spent in detention, adding that he faced six teams of investigators since the day of the incident, with daily sessions lasting more than eight hours and the longest stretching to 15 hours.

He was released on police bail yesterday and must report again to the authorities on November 26.

The deceased, Hsieh — aged 31 and known online as “Nurse Goddess” — was found dead in a bathtub at a hotel in Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, on October 22.

Her death was re-classified as a murder investigation on November 4.