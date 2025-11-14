KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud has been officially appointed Kuala Lumpur mayor, effective tomorrow.

In a statement this morning, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the appointment received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in accordance with Subsection 4(2) of the Federal Capital Act 1960.

Fadlun, 58, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and brings over 28 years of experience in urban planning, regional development, and city management.

Prior to this role, he served as President of Perbadanan Putrajaya since 2022, where he demonstrated strong leadership in implementing the Putrajaya Smart City Blueprint 2025, the Putrajaya Green Transformation Plan, and various urban welfare initiatives grounded in inclusivity and sustainability principles.

He is also a member of the Board of Town Planners and a Fellow of the Malaysian Institute of Planners. His active participation in international professional forums has strengthened his reputation as a visionary and forward-thinking urban planner.

Dr Zaliha also expressed confidence that Fadlun would continue the legacy of leadership at Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) with integrity, efficiency, and responsiveness to the aspirations of the people.

“His leadership is expected to strengthen the implementation of the Bandar Chase agenda and ensure Kuala Lumpur continues to thrive as a competitive, liveable global city guided by Madani values,” she said.

The minister also extended her gratitude to outgoing Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif for her contributions in enhancing Kuala Lumpur’s international profile and congratulated her on her recent appointment as Petronas Real Estate Advisor.