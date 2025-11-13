KUCHING, Nov 13 — Sarawak is aiming to become the first state in Malaysia to fully digitalise all its health clinics (KK) by 2026, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said 175 clinics, which cover about 70 per cent of Sarawak’s public health clinic patients, have already been digitised, allowing authorised doctors and nurses across these facilities to access patients’ medical history, investigations, and medication records online.

“Most importantly, patients from 175 Klinik Kesihatan in Sarawak no longer need to carry their paper case notes,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that the state will next explore healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) applications, including medical diagnostics, predictive analytics, telemedicine for virtual consultations, and hospital efficiency systems.

Dr Sim thanked Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for allocating RM10 million for Phase 1 of the digitalisation of 150 clinics in 2024 and 2025.

“We will work with various other agencies and get the internet infrastructure ready for the remaining 94 KKs in Sarawak so that we can make Sarawak the first in Malaysia not just with the most digitalised KKs but all 271 KKs to be digitalised by 2026 and narrow the gap of the rural and urban divide,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Sarawak Health Department received two major recognitions for its efforts namely the State Government Strategic Network Award in Digital Health Transformation and the Digital Health Transformation Award during the Ministry of Health ICT Day 2025.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad presented the awards to State Health director Dr Veronica Lugah at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. — The Borneo Post