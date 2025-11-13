GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has warned the public against fishing at any of the state’s raw water dams, saying offenders will be arrested.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said its auxiliary police will take action against anyone fishing illegally or trespassing into restricted areas near water supply installations.

“On November 11, PBAPP personnel uncovered evidence of illegal fishing activities at the Bukit Panchor Dam in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS),” he said in a statement today.

He said the Bukit Panchor Dam, the smallest operational dam in Penang, lies within a restricted area and is not open to the public.

Raw water from the dam is drawn daily to produce treated water at the 21 million-litre-per-day Bukit Panchor Water Treatment Plant, which supplies nearby SPS neighbourhoods.

Pathmanathan said security, surveillance and patrols have been tightened around the dam.

“Any person caught fishing illegally or trespassing will be handed over to the police for further action,” he warned.

He reminded the public that the Water Supply (Catchment Area) Order 2009 under the Penang Water Supply Enactment 2004 only allows eco-friendly recreational activities downstream of raw water intakes.

“WCAs include dam water surface areas that catch rainwater for storage. As such, fishing may only be allowed in areas below or after the dam,” he said.

He said the rule helps prevent pollution and contamination of dam water.

Pathmanathan added that the restriction is also for public safety, noting that the Teluk Bahang Dam is 48 metres deep, while the Bukit Panchor Dam is 7.32 metres deep.

While green recreational areas at the Air Itam, Teluk Bahang and Expanded Mengkuang dams are open daily, activities such as fishing, swimming or entering dam waters remain prohibited.

He urged visitors to report any suspicious activity.

“If possible, please use a mobile device to shoot a photo or video. Share the image or video with PBAPP auxiliary police at the nearest security post,” he said.