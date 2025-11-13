KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Subang MP Wong Chen has called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate Malaysia’s recently signed trade agreement with the United States.

He said certain provisions in the agreement could undermine Malaysia’s sovereignty and align the country too closely with US national security and economic interests.

“We urge the government to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to form a RCI to investigate all matters related to the signing of the agreement, particularly claims that Malaysia was coerced into negotiations.

“The RCI should also recommend a stronger governance framework, consultation mechanisms, and checks and balances for future trade negotiations,” he said in a press conference on behalf of Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Wong, who chairs the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on International Relations and International Trade, said the reciprocal trade agreement appeared to be heavily skewed in favour of the United States.

He added that the text of the agreement lacks definitions for key terms, has no arbitration clause, and contains ambiguity over whether the agreement is severable.

“The signing of the agreement therefore occurred without a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis or adequate public consultation,” he said.

He also referred to a previous statement by Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong — as reported by The Edge Malaysia — which suggested that Malaysia had little choice but to enter the negotiations.

Wong cited such concerns in urging for the formation of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to examine the circumstances surrounding the agreement’s signing and to recommend stronger safeguards for future trade deals.

Wong also warned that the agreement could mark a departure from Malaysia’s longstanding policy of neutrality and Asean centrality.

For recommendations, he said the government should engage international trade experts to review the agreement, conduct a cost-benefit analysis of its economic impacts, establish a high-level foreign policy advisory team, and set up a Miti division to coordinate with other ministries.

“This will ensure that investors, industry leaders, and the public receive timely information and advice,” he added.