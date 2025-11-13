BANGI, Nov 13 — The Madani government’s resolve to wage an all-out war against cartels and smuggling represents an extraordinary effort to save the nation and its people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, emphasised that the problem of cartels and smuggling is not new, having persisted for decades, but was left unchecked in the past due to a lack of capability and political will.

He therefore expressed appreciation to enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), for their role in advancing the government’s resolve.

“(This commitment) carries great risks for the MACC, LHDN, and PDRM, as they (the cartels) have become deeply entrenched. But we continue to place our trust in Allah SWT.

“The measures we have taken are extraordinary…just imagine, after decades of neglect, tens of billions of ringgit have been lost…(this commitment) is our effort to save the nation and its people,” he said when officiating the International Malaysian Higher Education Institutions Islamic Studies Convention 2025 here today.

Anwar also reproached a small group of individuals for remaining silent in the face of enforcement agencies’ success in dismantling cartels and tackling smuggling in the country.

“If you listen to the debates in Parliament, no one speaks up. You could say a few government MPs (support the efforts to crack down on cartels), but on the other side (the opposition) remains completely silent.

“I am grateful to the MACC and the police for carrying out their duties to protect our country. I have raised the issue of smuggling in Parliament (for example), containers were moving in and out of our ports with goods being smuggled in and out,” he said.

Previously, Anwar emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating corruption, misappropriation, and cartel activities, following strict enforcement measures that successfully restored national revenues totalling RM15.5 billion over two years.

Meanwhile, Anwar called on students at the Faculty of Islamic Education to leverage the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), as a new approach to strengthening the propagation of Islam.

“Ideally, they (students) should have a specialised field of study…(now) we have multidisciplinary (programmes), which also includes AI,” he added.

The International Malaysian Higher Education Institutions Islamic Studies Convention 2025 brings together the nation’s scholars and academic leaders to advance Islamic studies in Malaysia, grounded in knowledge, wisdom, and unity.

Also in attendance were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, and Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim. — Bernama