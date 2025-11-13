KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has described the Federal Government’s decision not to appeal the 40 percent special revenue grant to Sabah as the correct move, aligning with the spirit of federalism.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition welcomes the decision, which demonstrates the government’s commitment to respecting the rights of the people of Sabah as guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

“From the beginning, BN has always upheld the interests of the people of Sabah, reinforced the rights enshrined in agreements and the constitution, and worked to ensure every Federal Government commitment to the state is implemented fairly and accountably,” he said in a statement last night.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that BN will remain consistent in fighting for Sabah’s rights, as well as those of other states, within the legal framework and spirit of the Constitution to ensure Malaysia remains stable, prosperous and inclusive.

He also noted the Special Cabinet Meeting’s decision to immediately begin a negotiation process with the Sabah government to ensure the special grant can be implemented responsibly and transparently.

On Oct 17, the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruled that the Federal Government had acted unlawfully and beyond its constitutional powers by failing to fulfil Sabah’s right to 40 percent of federal revenue for the years 1974 to 2021.

Yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced that a Special Cabinet Meeting had decided not to appeal the High Court’s ruling concerning the Special Grant for the state of Sabah, which is based on the 40 percent revenue provision in the Federal Constitution.

However, the government will appeal specific parts of the judgment’s reasoning, which found that both governments had committed an abuse of power and a breach of constitutional duty since 1974. — Bernama