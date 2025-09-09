KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Security at all Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities has been tightened following threats received by one of its officers in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the officer had received threats via short message service (SMS) from an unknown individual before lodging a police report.

“The police are also assisting in strengthening security at all Petronas LNG facilities, while teams in state contingents nationwide are working to ensure the safety of all Petronas facilities remains under control,” he said during a blood donation drive held in conjunction with the 218th Police Day here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the government had directed all LNG facilities in Bintulu to immediately tighten security following the threats received.

The National Security Council (MKN), in a statement earlier, said the measure was to allow an immediate investigation into the matter.

In an unrelated development, Mohd Khalid said police are still awaiting the full report of the second post-mortem on Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, which was conducted on Aug 30.

“PDRM believes the hospital conducting the post-mortem has the credibility to carry out the investigation and urges Malaysians to accept the findings,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Khalid also presented certificates of appreciation to three PDRM personnel who had been active blood donors.

A total of 257 PDRM members also took part in the blood donation drive, held in support of the Health Ministry’s efforts to ensure the country’s blood supply remains sufficient.

“This initiative coincides with the National Day celebrations as it reflects the spirit of togetherness, harmony and unity, which form the foundation of building a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said. — Bernama