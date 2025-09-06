KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysia has inked a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Netherlands to advance collaboration in the semiconductor industry, strengthening the country’s position as a global hub in the sector.

The agreement was signed by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Vincent Karremans, in The Hague.

“Through this MoC, we will be able to benefit from the Netherlands’ expertise in advanced chipmaking to enhance our value chain, particularly in assembly, testing and packaging.

“Together, we will build a more resilient semiconductor ecosystem for the benefit of both nations and the global economy,” Tengku Zafrul said in his latest post on the social media platform, X.

He added that the collaboration is in line with the National Semiconductor Strategy, which aims to attract RM500 billion in investments, create high-value local companies and train 60,000 engineers by 2030.

In a separate statement, the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry said the collaboration underscores the importance of diversifying global supply chains and ensuring that both nations can remain competitive in the face of rapid technological change and evolving market dynamics.

“The MoC’s structured platform for bilateral cooperation through the Annual Bilateral Semiconductor Dialogue would facilitate a joint review of progress in specific initiatives, the exchange of information on industry policies and market trends, and coordination in talent development, research and development, and technology sharing,” it added. — Bernama